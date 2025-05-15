TikTok Celebrates Small Business Month by Spotlighting Entrepreneurs

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: TikTok

In celebration of Small Business Month, TikTok is launching a multi-week campaign highlighting the impact of small businesses across the U.S. The initiative focuses on how entrepreneurs leverage creative storytelling and community engagement on the platform to grow, thrive, and realize their dreams.

Esme Lean, TikTok’s Head of Small and Medium Business, joins us to discuss the campaign and how TikTok is helping these businesses succeed in today’s fast-paced digital economy.

As small businesses face a shifting economic environment, TikTok has emerged as a crucial platform for those looking to enhance their visibility, engage with customers, and transform their passions into profitable ventures. With over 4.7 million U.S. jobs benefiting from TikTok business accounts, according to Oxford Economics (2024), it is clear that the platform serves as a vital launchpad for growth in the modern economy.

For more information, visit TikTokSmallBizFest.com.