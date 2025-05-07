Through the Glass Garden: Celebrating Mothers at Imagine Museum

This Mother’s Day weekend, Imagine Museum invites families to honor the special women in their lives with creativity and connection at the “Through the Glass Garden” event.

You can craft heartfelt orchid collages inspired by artist Debora Moore, explore peaceful glass art galleries, and enjoy time together honoring the special women in their lives.

You'll also have the chance to witness the elegance of Ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement, with live demonstrations scheduled for Saturday, May 10 at noon and 2pm.

As part of the celebration, mothers receive free admission, children under six enter for free, and those ages 7 to 17 enjoy a 50% discount.

For more information, visit ImagineMuseum.com or call 727-300-1700.