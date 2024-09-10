Thrive by Five: Connecting Children & Families to the Right Resources

Thrive by Five is a cross-sector collaborative of more than 65 organizations across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, focused on ensuring children are kindergarten-ready and that their families are supported.

They have an Early Literacy Resource Guide to provide families with access to free programs and support to help improve their child's literacy and language development.

Additionally, Thrive by Five Connects is for caregivers who need support for their young children and families by filling out a screener that connects parents to tailored programs in their community that can address their needs and support their family's success.

Thrive by Five also has an initiative called Family Friendly Tampa Bay. It's rooted in the belief that companies that prioritize family-friendly policies such as paid leave, healthcare plans, flexible schedules, corporate volunteerism, and competitive wages deserve to be celebrated.

The Family Friendly Business designation is an opportunity for organizations to be honored at an annual event this October, and there are networking opportunities to discuss implementing best practices and exchange ideas with business leaders across Tampa Bay throughout the year. The deadline for application submission is September 30, 2024.

For more information on the Early Literacy Guide and TB5 Connects resources, visit TB5TB.org/Resources. To apply for the Family Friendly Tampa Bay initiative, visit FamilyFriendlyTampaBay.org.