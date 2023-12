Sink into luxury at this home for sale in the desirable Venetian Isles neighborhood of St. Petersburg.

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, fully updated pool home boasts open water views, new boat dock and high speed power lift, and all new decking, mere minutes from downtown St. Pete.

For more information, contact Tara Kipp with Compass by visiting TaraKipp.com or calling 727-422-7906.