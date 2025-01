Thirsty Buffalo Brew Factory was founded in 2023 by Erin and Mike Bishop, a husband-and-wife team committed to crafting exceptional beers that capture the spirit of Florida.

On Saturday, January 18, they're hosting Rock at the Brew Factory, their first-ever live music event! It's happening from 6-10pm.

Thirsty Buffalo Brew Factory is located at 2330 Success Drive in Odessa. For more information, visit ThirstyBuffaloBrew.com or call (813) 519-0179.