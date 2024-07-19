Things to Do in Tampa Bay: Your Weekend Warmup for July 19-21

Your Weekend Warmup for July 19-21.
35th Annual Cool Art Show
- Saturday, July 20 from 10am - 5pm & Sunday, July 21 from 10am - 4pm
- St. Petersburg Coliseum - 535 4th Avenue N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- The show will feature nearly 70 of Florida’s most talented artisans showcasing a diverse range of visual and functional art, including paintings, woodwork, ceramics, photography, metalwork, glass art, fiber art, digital art, mixed media, and jewelry.
- Pava-Artists.org/Cool-Art-Show
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff
- Friday, July 19 at 7pm
- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds
- LiveNation.com
Vault of Dreams
- Friday, July 19 & Saturday, July 20 at 8:30pm
The Vault - 611 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602
- A bespoke affair with a unique interpretation of characters from Shakespeare's play A Midsummer Night's Dream.
- VaultTampaCatering.com/Events
Free Aerobics Class
- Saturday, July 20 at 10am
- Midtown Tampa
- Get your body moving and work up a sweat with a free full-body outdoor aerobics class in the Midtown Commons. Register by emailing samsonstrengthfit@gmail.com
- MidtownTampa.com
Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival
- Friday, July 19 & Saturday, July 20 - gates open at 5pm, rodeo starts at 8pm
- Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
- The area’s best cowboys and cowgirls are saddling up for two days of rodeo competition including bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping, and more!
- TampaRodeo.com
The Spongebob Musical
- Friday, July 19 at 8pm, Saturday, July 20 at 8pm & Sunday, July 21 at 2pm
- Carrollwood Cultural Center - 4537 Lowell Rd, Tampa, FL 33618
- Who lives in a Pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? Why, it’s SpongeBob SquarePants! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!
- CarrollwoodCenter.org
Florida Christmas: The Musical
- Saturday, July 20 at 3 and 5pm & Sunday, July 21 at 3pm
- Firehouse Cultural Center - 101 1st Ave NE, Ruskin, FL 33570
- Who says you have to wait until December for holiday cheer? This July, cool off with snowy magic in sunny Florida! Join Alonzo the Alligator and his charming friends in a spectacular musical comedy that brings a winter wonderland to the heart of Florida.
- FirehouseCulturalCenter.org/Events
Universal Orlando Mega Movie Parade
- Guests can watch in awe as fan-favorite films leap off the screen and onto the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal Mega Movie Parade, now open at Universal Orlando Resort.
- The all-new parade highlights iconic movies such as E.T., Back to the Future, JAWS, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing, and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.
- Universal Mega Movie Parade combines 13 new floats, nearly 100 performers – including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, poi performers, and more – and special effects to create a jaw-dropping experience that allows guests to relive classic film moments in a whole new way.