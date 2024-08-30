Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Things to Do In Tampa Bay: Your Weekend Warmup for August 30 - September 1

Your Weekend Warmup for August 30 - September 1
Posted

Your Weekend Warmup for August 30 - September 1

Scream-A-Geddon

  • Opening night is Friday, August 30
  • 27839 St Joe Rd, Dade City, FL 33525
    • Experience the ultimate horror at Scream-A-Geddon! Get ready for heart-pounding scares, thrilling attractions, and a night you'll never forget.
  • ScreamAGeddon.com

Asian Mega Night Street Food Market Summer & Music Fest

  • Friday, August 30, Saturday, August 31 & Sunday, September 1 starting at 5pm
  • 855 28th Street S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
    • Enjoy delicious Asian street food, summer vibes, live music, and much more!
  • Eventbrite.com

St. Petersburg Jewelry, Gem & Mineral Show & Sale

  • Saturday, August 31 & Sunday, September 1 from 10am - 5pm
  • St. Petersburg Coliseum - 535 4th Avenue N St.Petersburg, FL 33701
    • Dozens of vendors will be showing off jewelry, loose gemstones, settings, crystals, minerals, fossils, beads, and much more!
  • HRGemShows.com

Gulfport GeckoFest

  • Saturday, August 31 from 10am - 10pm
  • 3101 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport, FL 33707
    • Gulfport invites you to the 24th Annual Gecko Fest, celebrating the end of summer with its largest festival of the year, honoring this waterfront village’s unofficial mascot and favorite reptile, the Gecko!
  • VisitGulfportFlorida.com/Gecko-Fest

USF vs Bethune-Cookman 

  • Saturday, August 31 starting at 7pm
  • Raymond James Stadium - 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
  • GoUSFBulls.com

Zephyrhills Seafood Festival

  • Saturday, August 31 & Sunday, September 1
  • 5200 Airport Rd Zephyrhills, FL 33542
    • Zephyrhills Seafood Festival is a family-friendly event meant to bring out those who share one thing in common — the love of seafood! This will be an amazing outdoor experience with multiple seafood vendors serving all of your favorites, plus a full beer & wine garden and arts & craft vendors. There will also be a designated play area for the kids.
  • ZephyrhillsSeafoodFestival.com

Tampa Theatre Sing-Along

  • Sunday, September 1 at 3pm
  • Tampa Theatre - 711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602
    • Tampa Theatre is hosting a sing-along to Grease this Sunday!
  • TampaTheatre.org

Cornhole Tournament

  • Sunday, September 1 & Monday, September 2
  • OCC Roadhouse - 10575 49th St N, Clearwater, FL 33762
    • All skill levels can play! American Cornhole Organization members can compete for World Ranking points, and non-members can join in for various walk-up tournaments.
  • AmericanCornhole.com/Majors
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com