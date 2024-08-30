Things to Do In Tampa Bay: Your Weekend Warmup for August 30 - September 1

Your Weekend Warmup for August 30 - September 1
Scream-A-Geddon
- Opening night is Friday, August 30
- 27839 St Joe Rd, Dade City, FL 33525
- Experience the ultimate horror at Scream-A-Geddon! Get ready for heart-pounding scares, thrilling attractions, and a night you'll never forget.
- ScreamAGeddon.com
Asian Mega Night Street Food Market Summer & Music Fest
- Friday, August 30, Saturday, August 31 & Sunday, September 1 starting at 5pm
- 855 28th Street S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Enjoy delicious Asian street food, summer vibes, live music, and much more!
- Eventbrite.com
St. Petersburg Jewelry, Gem & Mineral Show & Sale
- Saturday, August 31 & Sunday, September 1 from 10am - 5pm
- St. Petersburg Coliseum - 535 4th Avenue N St.Petersburg, FL 33701
- Dozens of vendors will be showing off jewelry, loose gemstones, settings, crystals, minerals, fossils, beads, and much more!
- HRGemShows.com
Gulfport GeckoFest
- Saturday, August 31 from 10am - 10pm
- 3101 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport, FL 33707
- Gulfport invites you to the 24th Annual Gecko Fest, celebrating the end of summer with its largest festival of the year, honoring this waterfront village’s unofficial mascot and favorite reptile, the Gecko!
- VisitGulfportFlorida.com/Gecko-Fest
USF vs Bethune-Cookman
- Saturday, August 31 starting at 7pm
- Raymond James Stadium - 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
- GoUSFBulls.com
Zephyrhills Seafood Festival
- Saturday, August 31 & Sunday, September 1
- 5200 Airport Rd Zephyrhills, FL 33542
- Zephyrhills Seafood Festival is a family-friendly event meant to bring out those who share one thing in common — the love of seafood! This will be an amazing outdoor experience with multiple seafood vendors serving all of your favorites, plus a full beer & wine garden and arts & craft vendors. There will also be a designated play area for the kids.
- ZephyrhillsSeafoodFestival.com
Tampa Theatre Sing-Along
- Sunday, September 1 at 3pm
- Tampa Theatre - 711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602
- Tampa Theatre is hosting a sing-along to Grease this Sunday!
- TampaTheatre.org
Cornhole Tournament
- Sunday, September 1 & Monday, September 2
- OCC Roadhouse - 10575 49th St N, Clearwater, FL 33762
- All skill levels can play! American Cornhole Organization members can compete for World Ranking points, and non-members can join in for various walk-up tournaments.
- AmericanCornhole.com/Majors