Things to Do in Tampa Bay: Weekend Warmup for October 18-20

Shine Mural Fest
- Opening Reception: Friday, October 18 from 5-8pm at the Morean Arts Center
- Transforming St. Pete into a curated, open-air museum by local, national & international muralists.
- StPeteArtsAlliance.org/Shine-Mural-Festival
Spooktacular Science: A Halloween Extravaganza
- Friday, October 18 from 6-8pm at MOSI
- Get ready for a night of eerie excitement as MOSI is transformed into a haunted wonderland, where science meets the supernatural. Bring the family out for an evening of interactive experiments, spooky exhibits, and trick-or-treat adventures. It’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy quality time with your loved ones while exploring the mysterious side of science.
- MOSI.org
13 Ugly Men's Halloween Party
- Saturday, October 19 starting at 8pm at the Cuban Club
- Join thousands of Tampa’s best-dressed in costume at The Cuban Club as you #partyforapurpose to benefit the Children’s Cancer Center in Tampa! The historic–and some claim haunted–Cuban Club in Ybor City brings a unique, spooky indoor and outdoor space for our biggest party of the year. Enjoy live DJs, live entertainment, and the Bay’s finest zombies and zombie slayers together for a haunted night you won’t forget.
- 13UglyMen.com
Pumpkin Patch Express
- Saturday, October 19 at 11am & 3pm
- Sunday, October 20 at 11am & 3pm
- Florida Railroad Museum - 12210 83rd Street E in Parrish
- Lots of activities are included with your ticket! Hay rides, arts and crafts, Lincoln log building, and games will be available. Children are invited to pick a pumpkin from the patch to take home.
- FRRM.org
USF vs UAB
- Saturday, October 19, kickoff at 3:30pm
- Raymond James Stadium - 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa
- USFBullsTix.com
Doggy Paddle Day
- Saturday, October 19 at Morningside Recreation Center - 2400 Harn Blvd in Clearwater
- Dogs taller than 21 inches: 11 a.m. to noon or 2 – 3 p.m.
- Dogs shorter than 21 inches: 12:30 – 1 p.m.
- MyClearwaterParks.com
Florida Orchestra
- Saturday, October 19 at 8pm
- Sunday, October 20 at 2pm
- Mahaffey Theater - 400 1st Street S in St. Petersburg
- Music Director Michael Francis conducts the lush, romantic melodies of Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3, drenched in his trademark orchestral colors. The program starts off with Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, an unquestioned masterpiece revered by concert violinists for more than a century. It features Spanish violinist Francisco Fullana in his TFO debut.
Ancient Aliens Live
- Sunday, October 20 starting at 7:30pm
- Ruth Eckerd Hall - 1111 McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater
- This is an experiential extension of Ancient Aliens that explores the theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for thousands of years. The ninety-minute live experience celebrates the long-running program Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY Channel and features leading Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope, and real-life Indiana Jones, David Childress, as they discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to the moon, paving the long road to Disclosure.
- RuthEckerdHall.com
POSTPONED: Pig Jig
- NEW DATE: Sunday, November 3 at Julian B. Lane Park in Downtown Tampa
- TampaPigJig.com
CANCELED: Clearwater Jazz Holiday