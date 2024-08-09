Things to Do in Tampa Bay: Weekend Warmup for August 9 - 11

Your Weekend Warmup for August 9 - 11
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
- Delight in a spooky atmosphere and frightful fun at this spirited celebration—offered on select evenings August 9 to October 31, 2024, from 7:00 PM to midnight at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park.
- Get tickets at DisneyWorld.disney.go.com
Bolts Brew Fest
Friday, August 9 at Amalie Arena
- VIP: 6-10pm
- GA Plus: 7-10pm
- GA: 8-10pm
Get tickets at BoltsBrewFest.com
- Hockey and beer? That's a no-brainer! That's why your favorite hockey team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, is bringing back everyone's favorite craft beer event, Bolts Brew Fest!
- Step foot into AMALIE Arena to be greeted by a sea of breweries located throughout the arena concourse and event floor as you sample your way around hundreds of beer options from more than 50 local, national, and international brands. Plus games, photo opportunities, and other fun surprises!
Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam
- Saturday, August 10 starting at 7:30pm
- Amalie Arena
- The biggest names in freestyle music and throwbacks, “Iconic Ladies of the Eighties” Exposé, “The King of Freestyle” Stevie B., and “The Queen of Freestyle” Lisa Lisa, will perform their biggest rhythmic dance hits.
- AmalieArena.com
Back-to-School Bash
- Saturday, August 10 from 10am - 2pm
- Tampa Premium Outlets - 2300 Grand Cypress Drive Lutz, FL 33559
- Stock up on all the supplies you need to start the school year right! Parents can pre-register their children for a Free Backpack (while supplies last) and participate in our interactive scavenger hunt to stock up on school supplies from all of our sponsors and vendors.
- Connect with local businesses as we come together to celebrate the back-to-school season. With healthcare, after-school programs, community support groups, fun activities, health insurance, martial arts, dancing, and sports programs. There are all sorts of resources to start the year off right. Plus, stage performances, free face painting, sports mascots, characters, photo stops, fitness activities, and healthcare resources.
- Eventbrite.com
Teacher Appreciation Day
- Saturday, August 10 from 10am - 5pm
- Tampa Bay History Center - 801 Water St, Tampa, FL 33602
- Enjoy complimentary admission, snacks, refreshments, and networking opportunities. Educational materials and resources will be on display in our atrium, and History Center docents will be stationed throughout the museum to highlight the FLDOE SS Standards and interactive content in galleries and exhibits.
- Q&As about field trips, walking tours, digital resources, and special events will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pre-registration is required.
- Teachers with ID will qualify for two complimentary adult and youth tickets.
- TampaBayHistoryCenter.org
History in a Bottle – A Taste of Tequila!
- Saturday, August 10 from 6-8pm
- St. Petersburg Museum of History - 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- Sample a variety of tequilas and tequila drinks paired with exquisite catering from Lay Low Château.
- Get tickets at SPMOH.com
Summer Second Sunday Market + Art Walk
- Sunday, August 11 from 11am - 3pm
- Armature Works - 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
- Spend your Sunday strolling through the air-conditioned Gathering event space, perusing our carefully curated, local market of artisanal makers and merchants selling handmade goods, jewelry, apothecary, candles, apparel, and more.
- After shopping the boutique-style market, step outside underneath the Western awning for the monthly Art Walk. Featuring art from local and regional artists, guests can enjoy live paintings and purchase unique, one-of-a-kind art.
- ArmatureWorks.com
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
- Sunday, August 10 from noon - 5pm
- 6element Barbershop - 1920 State Rd 60, Valrico, FL 33594
- Ages 5-18 are welcome!