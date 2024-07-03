Things to Do in Tampa Bay This Fourth of July

Star Spangled Sparkman
- Thursday, July 4 from 4 – 9:30pm
- Sparkman Wharf - 615 Channelside Drive in Tampa
- Enjoy live entertainment, a game zone, face painting, roaming performers, and tasty food and drink specials. Experience waterfront views and see the Blessing of the Fleet, a Boat Parade, and a Water Ski Show before the grand fireworks finale.
- The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited, so come early!
- SparkmanWharf.com/Star-Spangled-Sparkman
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds July Fourth Festival
- Thursday, July 4 from 1 - 9pm
- Hillsborough County Fairgrounds - 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover
- Celebrate Independence Day at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds at its first annual Catch the Spirit & Celebrate America July Fourth festival.
- Get ready for an unforgettable day filled with fantastic food, fun activities, entertaining contests, and live entertainment, culminating in a breathtaking patriotic drone show after sunset.
- Admission is free, with just a $10 parking fee per vehicle.
- HillsboroughCountyFair.com
Fourth of July at the St. Pete Pier
- Thursday, July 4 from 4 - 10pm
- Spa Beach Park & Family Park on the St. Pete Pier
- This event is filled with fun activities for all, including the annual St. Pete Pier Run, a craft beer garden, food trucks & vendors, live music, and an amazing firework show!
- TheFourthStPete.com
St. Pete Beach Fourth of July
- Thursday, July 4 from 6 - 9:30pm
- Horan Park - 7701 Boca Ciega Drive in St. Pete Beach
- Bring your chairs, coolers, blankets, & your best Independence Day attire! The Veterans of South Pinellas will be serving beer & wine and other vendors will be serving food.
- Arrive around 6pm, get your space in the park, grab a drink and some food, and hangout! The band will start at 7pm and the fireworks will start at 9pm.
- StPeteBeach.org
Safety Harbor Fourth of July
- Thursday, July 4 from 5 - 9pm
- Safety Harbor Waterfront Park - 105 Veterans Memorial Lane in Safety Harbor
- Bring the whole family out for a great Independence Day Celebration topped off with fireworks display. There will be live entertainment, food vendors, and children's activities. The fireworks show starts at 9pm.
- CityofSafetyHarbor.com
Palmetto Fourth Fest
- Thursday, July 4 from 5 - 9pm
Palmetto Riverside Park - 801 Riverside Drive in Palmetto
- This will be a spectacular celebration with live music, food trucks, vendors, and a Beer & Beverage Garden hosted by DeSoto Historical Society. This year, have fun with the whole family with a Book Bus, face painting, bubbles galore, and a Kids Zone.
- Live music and activities kick off at 5pm followed by the dazzling fireworks show around 9pm off the Green Bridge Pier.
- Important Info: No coolers, tents, or outside alcohol allowed. Bring your chairs and blankets for a comfortable and fun-filled evening.
- Facebook.com
Tarpon Springs Fourth of July Picnic in the Park
- Thursday, July 4 from 10am - 1pm
Craig Park - 100 Library Lane in Tarpon Springs
- Bring the family to enjoy a water slide, paddle boarding, inflatables, lawn games and free hot dogs while supplies last! Save room for the hot dog eating contest at noon (ages 16 and up). Live entertainment provided from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., featuring patriotic songs and popular hits.
- Admission is free. Stay later for the firework show after sunset! The fireworks are set off from Sunset Beach, which will be closed on July 4th. The best viewing area will be from Fred Howard Park.
- VisitStPeteClearwater.com