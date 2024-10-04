Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

There’s an Urgent Need for Accessible Medical Care for Women With Mobility Disabilities

From exam rooms to mammography machines, many medical facilities are simply not equipped to accommodate women with mobility disabilities, putting their health at serious risk. We're discussing the urgent need for accessible medical care with U.S. Air Force veteran and national senior vice president of Paralyzed Veterans of America, Tammy Jones.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paralyzed Veterans of America

From exam rooms to mammography machines, many medical facilities are simply not equipped to accommodate women with mobility disabilities, putting their health at serious risk.

We're discussing the urgent need for accessible medical care with U.S. Air Force veteran and national senior vice president of Paralyzed Veterans of America, Tammy Jones.

For more information, visit PVA.org/WomenVeteransHealth.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com