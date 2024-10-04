There’s an Urgent Need for Accessible Medical Care for Women With Mobility Disabilities

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paralyzed Veterans of America

From exam rooms to mammography machines, many medical facilities are simply not equipped to accommodate women with mobility disabilities, putting their health at serious risk.

We're discussing the urgent need for accessible medical care with U.S. Air Force veteran and national senior vice president of Paralyzed Veterans of America, Tammy Jones.

For more information, visit PVA.org/WomenVeteransHealth.