TheHAUTEbar's Spring Edit: Top New Products, Trends & a Must-Go!

Heather Smith, trends expert with TheHauteBar.com, shares her top products, trends + her must-go.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: TheHAUTEbar

Heather Smith, trends expert with theHAUTEbar.com, shares her top spring new products, trends, and her must-go!

For more information on everything discussed, check out:

  • VisitOKC.com
    • Visit Oklahoma City for urban excitement and outdoor adventure.
  • GetSunday.com
    • Sunday Lawn Care helps you grow a yard that's as good for the planet as it is for your home.
  • FulFoods.com
    • BLUwater: antioxidant hydration powered by naturally blue spirulina.
