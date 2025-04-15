TheHAUTEbar's Spring Edit: Top New Products, Trends & a Must-Go!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: TheHAUTEbar
Heather Smith, trends expert with theHAUTEbar.com, shares her top spring new products, trends, and her must-go!
For more information on everything discussed, check out:
- VisitOKC.com
- Visit Oklahoma City for urban excitement and outdoor adventure.
- GetSunday.com
- Sunday Lawn Care helps you grow a yard that's as good for the planet as it is for your home.
- FulFoods.com
- BLUwater: antioxidant hydration powered by naturally blue spirulina.