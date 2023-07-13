The Vault of Dreams Immersive Soiree Happening Next Weekend

The Vault of Dreams returns next weekend to Tampa’s premier event venue, The Vault. Revelers will celebrate the wonders found only on a midsummer’s eve at this bespoke event inspired by Shakespeare’s beloved play.

Known for their unforgettable affairs that infuse provocative entertainment and innovative culinary creations by CW’s Gin Joint, The Vault will come alive with unique interpretations of characters from Shakespeare’s play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream on July 21 and 22.

The Vault of Dreams is truly a fantastical experience exploring the depths of human dreams and literary themes including love, magic, dreams, jealousy, mischief, and transformation.

Guests or “dreamers” will be immersed in a soiree thrown by the mystical creatures that live in the forest. Live musicians, whimsical dancers, and interactive specialty artists will mystify and enchant dreamers throughout the night.

The Vault has reimagined classic characters including Puck, Titania, Oberon, and more with a modern and alluring spin - they are saucier, sassier, and significantly steamier. Fairies and fantasy abound as music and mayhem ensue.

Intoxicating elixirs and enticing bites will delight all palates. Maria Sierra, Head Chef of CW’s Gin Joint has created dreamy dishes infused with florals. The Vault’s innovative mixologists have mixed up a series of cocktail concoctions including a welcome cocktail named The Solstice, an exquisite libation that dances palates.

Guests will be mesmerized as the historic Vault lobby transforms into an enchanting woodland filled with lavish florals and lush greenery. A hypnotic Night Sky Projection Show will grace the ceiling of The Vault throughout the night. Guests will also uncover the mysteries of their future and learn if their dreams will come to fruition with tarot readings.

Advance reservations to The Vault of Dreams are $125.00 and can be purchased at VaultTampaCatering.com/Events. The limited-time experience takes place on July 21 and 22, from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Reservations are on sale now and include a ticket to the event, passed hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary welcome cocktail and valet parking. The Vault of Dreams is for guests ages 18 and up.