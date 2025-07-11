The Underestimated Cost of Pet Parenthood

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CareCredit, a Synchrony solution

With pets increasingly viewed as family members, financial commitment to their well-being is more significant than ever.

A new Synchrony study reveals that nearly 8 out of 10 pet owners underestimate the lifetime cost of care, potentially reaching up to $61,000 for dogs, $48,000 for cats, and $15,000 for small companion animals (hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits, etc.). That’s why it’s crucial for pet owners to be financially prepared for both routine and unexpected expenses, allowing them to keep peace of mind and focus on the joy of pet ownership.

We’re welcoming renowned veterinarian and board-certified veterinary surgeon, Dr. Courtney Campbell, to share his latest health and wellness tips to keep our furry family members happy and healthy year-round, in addition to sharing more insights around Synchrony’s latest 2025 Pet Lifetime of Care study.

Be sure to visit CareCredit.com for more information or learn more about these eye-opening study findings at PetLifetimeofCare2025.com.