The Ultimate Whodunit: 'CLUE' On Stage at the Straz Center Now - June 2

You can see CLUE at the Straz Center’s Morsani Hall now through June 2!
Posted at 7:47 AM, May 30, 2024
Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench?

Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

It's playing at the Straz Center’s Morsani Hall now through June 2. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

