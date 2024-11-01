The Ultimate Pre-Holiday Gift Guide With Sima Cohen

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Sima Cohen
Celebrity lifestyle & wellness entrepreneur Sima Cohen joins us to share her ultimate pre-holiday gift guide.
It Just Works Deodorant:
- Body Deodorant Supplement — No toxic deodorant sticks or intimate washes, rid of odors easily with one organic capsule. Proven Plant-Based Formula Works To Eliminate Bad Body Odors From Within. 100% Vegan.
- ItJustWorksDeodorant.com
Weddell Water:
- Weddell Duo is the #1 NSF Certified Shower Filter in Performance. Easy, Tool-Free Installation. Safe for renters & homeowners. Clinically Tested.
- WeddellWater.com
UGG:
- UGG is an American fashion company primarily known for its sheepskin boots, founded in 1978 by Australian surfer Brian Smith in Santa Monica, California.
- UGG.com
Sadaf:
- Sadaf offers Chef-inspired pantry items, organic teas, and honey for the perfect fall day.
- Sadaf.com