The Travel Mom Shares What's Important When Getting Away This Travel Season

Summer is in full swing, so we turned to our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, to find out what's important to her when getting away this travel season.
For more information, visit EmbassySuites.com.
Summer is in full swing, so we turned to our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, to find out what's important to her when getting away this travel season.
For more information, visit EmbassySuites.com.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com