The Toy Association Releases Back-to-School STEAM Toy Shopping List

It’s back-to-school season! If you’re looking for toys that support your child’s education and help them hit those learning milestones, The Toy Association has released its “Back to School STEAM Toy Shopping List.” It which includes 25 officially accredited STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) toys for kids of all ages.

Families can shop the list at TheGeniusofPlay.org/STEAM.

Each toy has passed a rigorous evaluation process to earn an official “STEAM Stamp of Approval , ” and meets the strict criteria set in The Toy Association’s STEAM Toy Assessment Framework, developed in partnership with The Good Play Guide™. The toys are tested by children under professional observation and then evaluated by child development experts at the Good Play Guide, our official accreditation partner.

Here’s a few examples…

50 Piece Rainbow Transport Pack(Connetix Tiles) | For ages 3+ | $75



Gear up for epic vehicle fun with the Connetix Transport Pack. Designed with vehicle enthusiasts in mind, this pack features one REVERSIBLE grey transport base, two clear motion bases with REAL rubber wheels, plus a range of magnetic tile shapes to help build and create endless vehicle designs.

Discover STEAM learning as you navigate magnetism, shapes and colour to create your very own trucks and trains, aircrafts and ambulances, fire engines and forklifts. Explore your imagination and bring it to life with the Connetix Transport Pack.

Featuring our signature bevel design for increased durability and clearer refractions, this pack is designed to grow with children as play and learning develops.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Get Well Doctor Activity Center (Melissa & Doug) | For ages 3+ | $294.95



Wooden multi-sided doctor’s office activity center play space with waiting area, exam room, sink and reception area- Great for easing kids’ fear of doctor’s visits; encourages imaginative, nurturing, and empathetic play

Includes blood pressure monitor with adjustable cuff, 2 X-rays to display, scale with movable weight, adjustable height bar, eye chart, clock with movable hands, movable tool hooks and holders, sink, sanitizer pump, reversible diploma/window card

Other realistic details include credit card reader and card, double-sided sign, reusable patient information file and holder, file return slot, wooden cell phone and holder

Tale-Bot Pro (Matatalab) | For ages 3-5 | $99.99



With TaleBot Pro, kids can have fun while discovering new information and developing essential skills through interactive storytelling and recording functions. This coding toy promotes language development and nurtures creativity and imagination in children.

Early coding skills are nurtured as kids build problem-solving, critical thinking, sequencing, creativity, and coding concepts with TaleBot Pro. These abilities are crucial for future success in technology-based fields.

No phone or tablet is required while playing. Ready to code right out of the box, simply press the command buttons to control robot to walk, draw, sing, dance, speak and record! Up to 256 commands to learn Coding Concepts including Commands, Sequences, Loops

Compatible with Lego blocks and 10 languages supported

Discover (Makedo) | For ages 5+ | $50

