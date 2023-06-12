The Straz Center Commemorating Juneteenth with Free Show

The Straz Center presents the Third Annual Juneteenth Commemoration on Monday, June 19.

In an evening of remembrance and celebration, they will recognize the importance of the date June 19th, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas were set free, the act which officially ended slavery in America.

Enjoy spoken remembrances, writings of historical importance, and original performances of music, poetry, and dance.

It's all happening on Monday, June 19 at 7:30pm at the Jaeb Theatre. The show is free. For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.