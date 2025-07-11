Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Back by popular demand, the Snack Wrap is back at McDonald's!
Back by popular demand, the McDonald’s Snack Wrap is available NOW!

First debuting in 2006 and disappearing in 2016, fans have spent years rallying for the Snack Wrap to return to menus. More than 17,000 people even signed a petition to bring it back!

The Snack Wrap is now back at participating restaurants nationwide – and this time, it’s here to stay.

You can enjoy two flavors:

  • Spicy: Bold, zesty, and unapologetically fiery – it brings the heat with a habanero kick that fans know and love from the Spicy McCrispy sandwich.
  • Ranch: Smooth, rich, and irresistibly savory – it delivers a satisfying burst of cool ranch goodness, with hints of garlic and onion.

The Snack Wrap is available a la carte or as a combo meal, which includes two Snack Wraps, medium fries, and a drink of choice.

