One part Breaking Bad and one part Beowulf — shaken, not stirred — 'The Smuggler' is a ripping modern yarn of corruption, morality, and giant basement-dwelling rats that asks what price is ultimately paid for the American Dream.

It's on stage now through June 9 at the Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JobsiteTheater.org/Smuggler.