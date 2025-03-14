The Silent Epidemic: Why Early Treatment of Hearing Loss Matters

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:

Many people think they understand the impact of hearing loss, often viewing it as a simple inconvenience — like turning up the TV or asking people to repeat themselves. However, for many individuals, hearing loss can lead to more serious consequences, such as social isolation, cognitive decline, and other health concerns. Early treatment is key to preventing these more significant issues.

Audiologist Sabrina Raineri from HearUSA joins us to discuss why addressing hearing loss is so important. She also shares some of the tools available, including hearing aids, to help manage hearing loss.

