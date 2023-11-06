'The Shephard' Premieres Dec. 1 on Disney+

'The Shephard' premieres December 1 on Disney+. We're talking with writer and director Iain Softley about the timely holiday classic, brought to life for the first time.

Based on the novella by the acclaimed author Frederick Forsyth, The Shepherd follows the story of a young RAF pilot flying home across the North Sea on Christmas Eve. He finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan appears above the fog below him and the story takes an unexpected turn. The Shepherd brings to life a much-loved tale that was previously adapted for stage and radio but never before seen on-screen.

Written and directed by Iain Softley, the film features Ben Radcliffe, actor and executive producer John Travolta, Steven Mackintosh, Millie Kent, Simon Wilson, Iwan Bond, Claire Price, Simon Lennon, Jack Donoghue, Asan N’Jie, Olatunji Ayofe, and Scarlet Grace.