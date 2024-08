You can celebrate Tampa's rich history with an immersive event coming up called Secret Spaces.

You'll be able to explore hidden corners of the historic Hotel Flor in Downtown Tampa. This event transforms a never-before-seen space into a captivating environment filled with artistic performances, music, and immersive storytelling.

It runs August 22 - September 22. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheRootedDoor.com/Secrets.