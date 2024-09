Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

The Rocky Horror Picture Show's 49th Anniversary Celebration is coming to the Mahaffey Theater! The show's director and producer join us to talk about what you can expect.

The show is happening on Thursday, October 3 at 8pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com.