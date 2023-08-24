Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Roaming Petal and Arms of Persephone

Posted at 12:46 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 12:47:28-04

An immersive flower experience or flower installations created by local florists to share their talents and flowers with the community. AKA Show me Your Bloomers.

Why we are putting on Bloomers - To help engage the community in the flower world and support the local florists with funding for benefits. Profits from this years' ticket sales will go towards legal fees to establish the Tampa Bay Florists' Fund, which will act as a local trade union to improve the working conditions of floral industry workers based in the Tampa Bay Area.

Dates and Times: Friday 8/25 from 10am-10pm, Saturday 8/26 10am-10pm, Sunday 8/27 from 10am-11pm Location HEIRESS Gallery - St. Petersburg, FL Multiple ticket options available from $15-$30 Tickets can be purchased at https://www.bloomerstb.com/

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com