The Roaming Petal and Arms of Persephone

An immersive flower experience or flower installations created by local florists to share their talents and flowers with the community. AKA Show me Your Bloomers.

Why we are putting on Bloomers - To help engage the community in the flower world and support the local florists with funding for benefits. Profits from this years' ticket sales will go towards legal fees to establish the Tampa Bay Florists' Fund, which will act as a local trade union to improve the working conditions of floral industry workers based in the Tampa Bay Area.

Dates and Times: Friday 8/25 from 10am-10pm, Saturday 8/26 10am-10pm, Sunday 8/27 from 10am-11pm Location HEIRESS Gallery - St. Petersburg, FL Multiple ticket options available from $15-$30 Tickets can be purchased at https://www.bloomerstb.com/