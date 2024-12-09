THE PRO CLUB Golf Tournament Comes to Innisbrook

Professional athletes from the four major sports leagues are putting their golf games to the test in a new competitive event called THE PRO CUP, hosted at Innisbrook Resort. The event will feature four teams of 12 players from baseball, basketball, football and hockey competing in a Ryder Cup-style matchplay format.

Teams are captained by John Smoltz (baseball), Jon Barry (basketball), Jerome Bettis (football) and Jeremy Roenick (hockey). Fans will be able to see some of their favorite sports legends up close at Innisbrook Resort from Dec. 12-14

Tickets are on-sale now at the event website - TheProRivalsOpen.com. General admission tickets are $40 per day or $100 for three rounds. Children under 16 and active military and veterans are free

