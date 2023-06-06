Watch Now
The Positive Impact AI Is Having & What We Can Do to Embrace It

We're learning about the positive impact AI is having and what we can do to embrace it.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 08:31:01-04

Mitch Carson gives insight on how small and medium-sized businesses can leverage AI technologies without significant resources of technical expertise.

He also talks about how AI can contribute to addressing societal challenges, such as healthcare, sustainability, and education.

Finally, Carson gives advice to individuals or organizations looking to implement AI solutions in their lives or businesses.

For more information, visit MitchCarson.com.

