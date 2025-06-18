'The Outsiders' Musical Coming to Straz Center in December 2025

We're taking you up to New York City, telling you all about The Outsiders on Broadway! It'll be coming to Straz Center at the end of 2025.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Frances Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman and direction by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor. Entertainment Weekly says, "It has the power to inspire an entire generation."

In Tulsa, Okla., 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging … and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

You can see The Outsiders at Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa from December 27, 2025 - January 4, 2026.

Renewals and new season tickets on sale now for the 2025-2026 Broadway Season. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.