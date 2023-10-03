The Only Beachfront Fall Festival Happening This Weekend in St. Pete

Dive into the magic of fall at the annual St. Pete Fall Festival! Set against the backdrop of St. Pete's waterfront, this event invites residents and visitors to experience the true spirit of the season.

From the rich colors of autumnal decorations to the mouthwatering scent of pumpkin spices wafting through the air, the festival is a celebration of all things fall.

Highlights Include:



Artisanal Market: Vendors showcasing handcrafted goods, fall-themed crafts, homemade preserves, and unique trinkets.

Pumpkin Patch: A delightful patch brimming with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Perfect for families looking for that perfect pumpkin to carve or decorate. Not to mention the endless photo ops.

Live Music: Local bands and artists will serenade festival-goers with acoustic renditions of popular and folk tunes.

Food & Drink: Savor the flavors of the season with an array of food stalls offering everything from pumpkin pies to apple ciders and seasonal brews.

Kid's Zone: A dedicated area for the little ones with games, face painting, bounce houses, and others.

For more information, visit StPeteFallFest.com.