The Off-Central Players Present 'Love Bird': See It April 10-19

The Off-Central Players present 'Love Bird'. It's a quirky comedy about being awkward and learning to live and love as a messy single.
Love Bird follows Nigel, the sole inhabitant of a small island, who has fallen in love with someone they made out of trash. As storms and trash increase, a strange visitor forces Nigel to choose between who they were and who they could be.

Love Bird is a show about understanding, evolving, and making the best with the trash you have been dumped with!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheOffCentral.com.

