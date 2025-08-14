Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The New Jersey Sea Birds

The fishing team is getting ready for the MidAtlantic 2025
New Jersey Sea Birds | Morning Blend
Florida is a fishing state so we got a chance to chat with a team that is pulling out all the stops in a major competition!

The New Jersey Sea Birds are gearing up to compete in the MidAtlantic 2025 Fishing Tournament. We talk to Captain Kenneth Hagar about the team's members and how they are doing so far this season.

For more information, visit TaylorJeanFishing.com

