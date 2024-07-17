Watch Now
The Music of Taylor Swift As You've Never Seen: 'Taylor Shines' Coming to the Mahaffey Theater

'Taylor Shines: The Laser Spectacular ft DJ TJ' is coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater on Saturday, July 20!
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jul 17, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

It’s two hours of non-stop Taylor Swift hits seamlessly blended with the world-famous touring Laser Spectacular & Light show! The show also features large-screen video projection, 3-D glasses, and all the mind-bending effects the Laser Spectacular is famous for.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com/Show/Taylor-Shines.

