The Mission Continues Hosting Ninth Annual Mass Deployment in Tampa: June 20-24

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Mission Continues

This week, The Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans through service projects in under-resourced communities, is hosting its ninth annual Mass Deployment event in Tampa. From June 20 to June 24, 2025, hundreds of veterans will unite to contribute their skills and dedication to various community projects across the city.

Founded with the mission of helping veterans continue their service in civilian life, The Mission Continues facilitates opportunities for veterans to find a renewed sense of purpose and belonging. By harnessing their unique skills, veterans are reminded that their commitment to community service is just as vital at home as it was in the military.

This year's deployment will focus on several community partners, including James Cole Village – Volunteers of America Florida, The Sustainable Living Project & Sunrise Children’s Services, MLK Recreation Complex, Sweetwater Organic Community Farm, and Town & Country Elementary School. These projects aim to uplift the Tampa community while providing veterans with the chance to make a meaningful impact.

For more information about The Mission Continues and the Tampa Bay Mass Deployment event, visit their website at MissionContinues.org or check out the event details at Operation Tampa Bay Blitz.