The Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Council is hosting its Latinos Ascend: Noche de Estrellas, a black-tie event benefiting graduate students through the Dr. Anh-Kay Pizano USF Latino Scholarship Fund at the Tampa History Center on December 12, 2024 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm in the evening.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tampa.gov/hispanic-advisory-council/initiatives/latinos-ascend-graduate-student-scholarship-event [tampa.gov] The event is also published on LinkedIn and Facebook under Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Council for both platforms. The event takes place at Tampa Bay History Center 801 Water Street, Tampa, FL 33602 - DECEMBER 12, 2024 at 6 PM. Tickets start at $150 and there is sponsorship opportunities still left. The space is limited and will sell out quickly!!

