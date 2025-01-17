'The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash' Coming to Clearwater on February 7

The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash, an accurate and energetic recreation of an American music icon starring Shawn Barker, is returning to Tampa Bay!

Universally considered the pre-eminent Johnny Cash tribute artist, Barker has an uncanny resemblance to Cash. His strikingly similar looks, voice, and spot-on mannerisms revitalize the true character of Mr. Cash himself, and have led Barker to an immensely successful career performing his tribute to the original "Man In Black."

It's happening at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Friday, February 7 starting at 8pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.