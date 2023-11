The Living Room at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel is celebrating its one-year anniversary this Friday, November 10.

There will be all-day happy hour specials, live music from violinist LeMay O'James and a charity raffle with fun prizes including a liquor gift basket worth over $1500, gift cards, wine bottles, a dining experience, and more!

The Living Room at Wiregrass is located at 2001 Piazza Ave, Unit 100 in Wesley Chapel. For more information, visit TLR.restaurant.