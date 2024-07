Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

We're taking you to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater, talking about the Little Mermaid Jr. Summer Camp!

You can see the talented young performers on stage July 26 at 7:30pm & July 27 at 3:30pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com.