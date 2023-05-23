The Latest Food, Beverage & Restaurant Trends Taking Over the Culinary World

Indulge your senses with the latest and greatest culinary creations straight from the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show! Whether you're exploring new dining options or sticking to your tried-and-true local favorites, get ready to tantalize your taste buds as we serve up the hottest food and beverage trends that you’ll see popping up on menus this year.

Live from the show floor, restaurant industry experts Christine Johnson and Caitlin Rodgers give us a behind-the-scenes look at the newest food trends and most innovative culinary products that are making waves in the industry and enhancing your dining experience. From innovative plant-based alternatives to eye-catching food color variations, the latest sustainable food practices, and even robots in restaurants, get ready for the hottest trends in the world of food and beverage!

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant Show is the world’s most influential showcase of food service innovation and inspiration – the must-attend event for restaurant professionals. With over 2,100 exhibitors from across the globe, every food trend, dining solution, and category within the restaurant industry is represented at this event, and this event alone.

For more information, visit NationalRestaurantShow.com.