Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Junebug Home Team

If you list your home with The Junebug Home Team before January 31, you'll get a free 4-point home inspection and $300 toward the pre-listing service of your choice.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 08:03:26-05

The Junebug Home Team specializes in residential real estate sales in the Tampa Bay area, with a particular expertise in working with people who are downsizing, going through a divorce, and moving from out-of-state.

Homeowners get one shot at a making a great first impression. The Junebug Home Team can help you with professional photography, along with staging and virtual staging.

Any viewers who lists with The Junebug Home Team before January 31st will get a free 4-point home inspection and up to $300 toward any pre-listing service, such as landscaping, touch-up painting or a deep cleaning.

The Junebug Home Team is also very involved in the community, supporting two local organizations: Southeastern Guide Dogs and Metropolitan Ministries. In fact, they're hosting a holiday food drive for Metropolitan Ministries on Saturday, December 2. It's all happening at Lansbrook Commons Park in Palm Harbor from 9-11am.

For more information, visit JunebugRealEstate.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com