Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Importance of Infrastructure Investment in America

We're talking about the importance of supporting infrastructure and the need for investment in communities all over the country.
Posted at 7:56 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 07:56:34-04

Every day, your life is affected by infrastructure – the roads you drive on, the bridges you cross, the water you drink, the rail the metro in our city runs on, or the runway your flight lands on are all examples of infrastructure. The proper funding and maintenance of our aging infrastructure is critical and more sustainable construction solutions are essential.

We're talking about the importance of supporting infrastructure and the need for investment in communities all over the country. Joining us from the National Mall is Brian Dietz, co-owner of Bob Dietz & Sons, Inc, and Maryanne Graves, Global Manager, Production System, Product Management and Portfolio for Earthmoving, John Deere.

For more information, visit deere.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com