The Importance of Gut Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: South Florida PBS

A recent survey, conducted on behalf of Doctor’s Best of 2,000 men and women found that the average American only feels “fully healthy” for just 19 days out of the month. And 51% of respondents have suffered from recurring health issues that have lasted for 6 months or longer. What’s more, gut issues are contributing to people not feeling well and are becoming more prevalent in younger age groups, with Gen Z respondents representing the largest group suffering from gut issues.

According to the American Journal of Gastroenterology, a study of more than 71,000 Americans found nearly two-thirds suffer from gastrointestinal issues like heartburn, reflux, abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. But that’s not all. Gastrointestinal issues can also cause things like brain fog, depression, and an overall feeling of poor health. That is because the brain and the gut communicate through the "gut-brain axis” network. Issues in the gut can impact messages sent to the brain by the central nervous system, and vice versa. Serotonin, a messenger to the brain, is crucial in regulating mood, sleep, appetite, and other functions. Low serotonin levels have been linked to depression and anxiety. Experts say more than 90% of your serotonin and up to 80% of your immune cells are located in your intestines. Digestive issues, like an inflamed or unbalanced gut, can lead to increased intestinal permeability or “leaky gut,” where food, bacteria, and toxins can “leak” into the bloodstream, creating various physical and mental health issues. Dr. Tania Elliott will discuss the study's results, what happens when you have a “leaky gut,” and help empower people to take their gut health into their own hands with lifestyle changes that can support overall health and wellness.

For more information visit doctorsbest.com