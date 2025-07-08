The House of Future Memory: A Unique Show Blending AI & Storytelling

freeFall Theatre has a brand new show that combines traditional storytelling with generative AI!

Based on Shakespeare’s “Seven Ages of Man” monologue from As You Like It, this surprising and innovative performance will bring together the talents and imagination of the actors with ideas and suggestions from the audience to create a unique evening of storytelling and theatre that can only happen once.

Reminiscent of the popular “Choose Your Own Adventure” novels from the 80s, The House of Future Memory is a genre-bending theatrical event that tears down the traditional wall between creator and spectator.

Director Eric Davis and Music Director Michael Raabe created an outline for the performance and all-new original songs that tie the piece together dramatically and musically.

The cast of six performers then uses all of their skills to tell the story with music, drama, comedy, and improvisation. The seventh performer is generative AI, which uses information from the audience to fill in more unique and immediate details to the material already created by the production team and cast.

You can see The House of Future Memory is now through July 13 at freeFall Theatre in St. Pete. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com. Get $10 off tickets using code FUTURE.