The Honor Foundation Helping U.S. Special Operations Forces Transition to Civilian Life

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Honor Foundation

The Honor Foundation is a non-profit organization that operates a nationally recognized career transition institute for the U.S. Special Operations Forces communities in the military.

This program helps Special Operators navigate the change from military to civilian lives and careers through an executive-education style curriculum that combines one-on-one executive coaching and industry mentoring, three months of class instruction, and access to an elite, nationwide professional network.

For over a decade, it has helped translate the elite skills that our Special Operations Forces gain in their military service into ideas, qualities, and leadership abilities that are invaluable to both businesses and communities.

The Honor Foundation’s Tampa Bay campus is uniquely situated near USSOCOM, which strengthens its ability to serve the active-duty members of USSOCOM.

For more information, visit Honor.org.