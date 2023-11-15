Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The HISTORY Channel Presents New Eight-Part Docuseries - 'Kennedy'

Ahead of the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, The HISTORY® Channel presents its new 8-part docuseries about the complexities of John F. Kennedy’s power, leadership, and public perception with over 70 new interviews featuring Conan O’Brien, Kennedy family members and more.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 08:56:15-05

Ahead of the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, The HISTORY® Channel presents its new 8-part docuseries about the complexities of John F. Kennedy’s power, leadership, and public perception with over 70 new interviews featuring Conan O’Brien, Kennedy family members and more.

We're talking with director and 23-year-old musical prodigy Ashton Gleckman about the enduring relevance of Kennedy's legacy as it transcends time and continues to inspire younger generations.

Kennedy premieres Saturday, November 18 at 8pm ET/PT on the HISTORY Channel with three back-to-back one-hour episodes. The following three episodes air Sunday, November 19 and the final two air Monday, November 20 at 8pm ET/PT.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com