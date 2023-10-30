The Haven Offers Services to Domestic Violence Victims 24 Hours a Day

The Haven at Hope Villages of America is a certified domestic violence center providing various services, including an outreach center and an emergency safe house.

Domestic violence is defined as a pattern of assaultive and coercive behaviors. The intent of these behaviors is for the abuser to establish power and control over the victim.

The behaviors are more than an isolated incident. Domestic violence almost always involves various forms of control – physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, economic, etc.

Domestic violence is not isolated to people who are married. It occurs with dating adolescents, same-sex couples, and adults living together. The defining characteristic is that they share an intimate relationship.

Much of the time the financial aspect of leaving makes it seem impossible, and the complexity of children involved can make it even more difficult.

The Haven at Hope Villages of America offers confidential and always free consultations and a safe space to go to if you need to talk and find out what you should do.

For more information, visit HopeVillagesofAmerica.org.