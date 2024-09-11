'The Guys' Tells the Story of Grief, Friendship & Common Humanity in the Aftereffects of 9/11

Tonight, the Tampa Firefighters Museum, in conjunction with the Jobsite Theater, is hosting a play entitled The Guys.

This play shares the compelling story of Nick, a New York City Fire Captain who lost most of his crew on 9/11. Nick finds himself with the unenviable task of writing eulogies for his lost crew mates. Nick is a firefighter, not a writer. He is helped by Joan, an editor who in the days following 9-11 was asking herself what every American was wondering, “what can I do to help?”

The ninety-minute play follows Joan and Nick as they memorialize The Guys; ordinary individuals who paid the ultimate price trying to save people caught in an extraordinary situation.

The play does not focus on 9/11, but rather the days following and beyond. The piece highlights the spirit, compassion, and humanity we all shared in the aftermath of the attacks.

Tonight's play is sold out. For more information, visit JobsiteTheater.org.