'The Greatest Show on Earth' Returns to Amalie Arena Jan. 5-7

The American Icon Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth® returns to Tampa! They will be at Amalie Arena from January 5-7. This is part of their nationwide tour, bringing comedy, thrills, and artistry to children of all ages.

The immersive, live, family entertainment experience is unlike anything audiences have ever seen, filled with incredible feats that push the limits of human potential. The reimagined American Icon will captivate families through a 360-degree experience that brings fans into the action and the music, creating real connections between audiences and performers.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Ringling.com.