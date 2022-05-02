The Gift of Fragrance

This year consider getting the Mom in your life that “invisible accessory”, a fragrance! Be it a perfume, candle, essential oils or even hair mists you can tailor the gift to the unique tastes of your mom and make sure she knows just how special she is to you! Whether you are looking for a scent that evokes wonderful memories and transports you back to sweet moments of your life, or one that has self-care properties, “Fragrance Queen,” Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation [fragrance.org] (TFF) can guide you to the perfect choice!
