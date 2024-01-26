Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Four Laboratory Tests That Are the Key to Your Health

The President of the College of American Pathologists joins us to discuss the four most important tests you should pay attention to and what the results mean when it comes to your health.
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 08:32:40-05

The President of the College of American Pathologists joins us to discuss the four most important tests you should pay attention to and what the results mean when it comes to your health.

For more information, visit YourPathologist.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com